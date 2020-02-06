SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. 203,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,967. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

