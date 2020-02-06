SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Gap Up to $19.93

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $19.93. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 1,314,448 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

