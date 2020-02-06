Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $936,244.00 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. During the last week, Spiking has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.05949363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024228 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00128712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00037429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.