Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,124,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $64.76.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

