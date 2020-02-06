SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after buying an additional 173,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,228,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 4,774.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 449,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 257,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. SPX has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

