SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $68.64 Average PT from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of SSNC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. 630,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

