St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Announces Earnings Results

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON SMP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 494.50 ($6.50). The company had a trading volume of 132,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,659. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 495.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 449.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

SMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (up previously from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. Modwen Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 617.50 ($8.12).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

