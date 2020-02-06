St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:SMP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 494.50 ($6.50). The company had a trading volume of 132,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,659. St. Modwen Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 495.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 1.02%. St. Modwen Properties’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMP. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (up from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 617.50 ($8.12).

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

