Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

STMP stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.36. 3,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $207.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

