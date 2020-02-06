Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.45

Shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $9.50. Star Group shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 4,031 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $444.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 164.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 105.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

