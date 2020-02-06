StarCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. StarCoin has a total market cap of $103,972.00 and $9.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest and CoinBene. During the last week, StarCoin has traded 77.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00756450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000361 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StarCoin Profile

KST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv . StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam . The official message board for StarCoin is www.starcointalk.com

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

