State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $63,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 2,268,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,430. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.