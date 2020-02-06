State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $57.89 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Baxter International worth $57,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Baxter International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3,773.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,917. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

