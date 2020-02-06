State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $70.85 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Global Payments worth $70,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.40. The company had a trading volume of 44,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.84. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $205.37.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

