State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $77.73 Million Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Tesla worth $77,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $33.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $768.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,030,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $653.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.45. The company has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

