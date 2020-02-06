State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $74,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 293,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,070,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,992,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,978,000 after acquiring an additional 65,894 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.13. 48,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

