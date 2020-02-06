State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,390 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $56,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average is $145.95. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $113.23 and a 52-week high of $161.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.09.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

