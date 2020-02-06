State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.