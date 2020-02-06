State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after buying an additional 2,952,681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,645,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 922,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

