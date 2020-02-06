State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Corning worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

