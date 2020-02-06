State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.15 Million Stock Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.31% of Howard Hughes worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.50. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam R. Flatto acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.31 per share, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,370.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Furber purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,419.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

