State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cummins were worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cummins by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.24.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $166.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

