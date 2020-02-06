State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,378 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.08. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.