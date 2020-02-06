State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,282 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,282 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.79% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIC. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $4,699,655.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,936. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

