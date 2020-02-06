State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $80.04 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,815,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $2,358,158. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

