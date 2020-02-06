Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 6th (ABBN, AME, B4B3, BA, BIIB, BNP, CB, CG, CHRS, CPRI)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 6th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 22 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $333.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $337.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $168.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Imperial Capital from $144.00 to $143.00. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $133.00 to $140.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $93.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price increased by Loop Capital to $66.00. Loop Capital currently has a positive rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €172.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $457.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $319.00 to $363.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €11.80 ($13.72) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.60 ($3.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $142.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $92.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $81.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $345.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $26.00 to $28.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €650.00 ($755.81) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €680.00 ($790.70) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $55.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $57.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €121.00 ($140.70) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €14.90 ($17.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €136.00 ($158.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $7.25 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.