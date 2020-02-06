Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 6th (ABBN, AME, B4B3, BA, BIIB, BNP, CB, CG, CHRS, CPRI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 6th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 22 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3)

was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $333.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $337.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $168.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Imperial Capital from $144.00 to $143.00. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $133.00 to $140.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $93.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price increased by Loop Capital to $66.00. Loop Capital currently has a positive rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €172.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $457.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $319.00 to $363.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €11.80 ($13.72) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.60 ($3.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $142.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $92.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $81.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $345.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $26.00 to $28.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €650.00 ($755.81) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €680.00 ($790.70) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $55.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $57.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €121.00 ($140.70) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €14.90 ($17.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €136.00 ($158.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $7.25 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.