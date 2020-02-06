Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $39.96. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.48. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 33.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 178 shares of company stock valued at $7,196 and have sold 5,156 shares valued at $209,902. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

