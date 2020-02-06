Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0612 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund alerts:

Shares of RCS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 83,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,433. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.