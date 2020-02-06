StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEA. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock remained flat at $$14.72 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

