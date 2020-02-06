StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 618,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 523,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 981,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

