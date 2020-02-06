StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,655 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 771,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 445,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 68,746 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.95. 626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,021. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

