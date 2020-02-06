StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,308,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,363. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

