StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 691.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,256. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.