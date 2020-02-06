Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,482 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 354,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

