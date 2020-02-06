Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after buying an additional 903,676 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,840,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 377,983 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 934,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 347,373 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $18,495,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.17. 177,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

