Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $408,000 Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.0099 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

