Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tricida were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 310.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 213,024 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tricida by 529.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tricida by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Tricida by 6.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tricida by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 713 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $30,858.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 836 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $33,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $625,210.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 669,557 shares of company stock valued at $26,693,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. Tricida Inc has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

