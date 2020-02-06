Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.34. 297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

