Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 284 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF stock remained flat at $$89.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $91.04.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

