Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 444 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,735. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.