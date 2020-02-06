Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Flushing Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 3,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,322. The company has a market cap of $581.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

