Strs Ohio Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Secureworks stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $15.87. 4,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,403. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.24. Secureworks Corp has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Secureworks Corp will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

