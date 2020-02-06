Strs Ohio Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.87. 7,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.48. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 32,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $345,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $378,933.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $192,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,027.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

GLDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.