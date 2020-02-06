Strs Ohio Increases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $213,560.00. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.43. 73,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

