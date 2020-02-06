Strs Ohio Purchases 3,485 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

