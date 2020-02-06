Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth about $1,981,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

