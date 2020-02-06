Strs Ohio Sells 900 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of HealthStream worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

HSTM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. 1,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.64 million, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.