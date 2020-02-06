Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 28,556 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $88,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 563,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

