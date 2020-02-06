Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 6,581 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 774,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $107,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK traded up $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $158.26. 382,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.