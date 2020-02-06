Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $103.53 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.91% of Teradyne worth $103,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 16,411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 311,810 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 184,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders have sold 55,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,375 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.38. 52,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,496. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.